Vani fires 67 to take 3-shot lead in 13th Leg of Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, November 24, 2021

Vani Kapoor blazed to 5-under 67 to take a three-shot lead at the end of the first round of the 13th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad.

Vani, who has been searching for a win for quite some time, was even par for the front nine with one bogey on sixth which was compensated for by a birdie on ninth but was in electric form on the back nine with five birdies over the last seven holes.

Vani Kapoor has of late begun to show the form that made her one of the most consistent golfers on the domestic circuit. In between, she seemed to have lost form but is now making up with good performances.

Playing steady, she navigated the front nine carefully and was all fire on the back nine.

Seher Atwal also had a good back nine with three birdies after being one-over for the front nine and was sole second.

Two others, Saaniya Sharma and Pranavi Urs carded 1-under 71 each for Tied-third, while Amandeep Drall and last week’s winner Jahanvi Bakshi shot even-par 72 each and were Tied-fifth.

Asmitha Sathish with three closing birdies carded 73 and was seventh, while Neha Tripathi had a 74 with no birdies and was Tied-eighth with Ridhima Dilawari. Ridhima carded two birdies in the first three holes but struggled thereafter and had no more birdies.

Oviya Reddi, Khushi Khanijau, Hitaashee Bakshi, and Shweta Mansingh were all tied-10th with cards of 75 each.

Seher, too, was rather quiet on the front stretch before picking three birdies against no bogeys on the return journey. With four players in the sub-par territory, it should be a close fight over the next two days.

