Tvesa holds off Jahanvi to win 6th leg of Hero WPGT

Jaipur, March 19, 2021

Tvesa Malik managed to stay afloat and keep her nerves as she overcame an over par round and managed to win the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) by two strokes at the Rambagh Golf Club here on Friday.

Tvesa also ended an 18-month winless drought dating back to 2019, a season in which she won three times. She led by three when the final round began, was 2-over after the first four holes but managed to hang in with a birdie on the 17th as the leaders started on the back nine.

Jahanvi Bakshi gave Tvesa a run for her money as she came within a shot of the leader with birdies on the first and second.

Tvesa and Jahanvi bogeyed the Par-4 third hole and the gap of one stayed as both players parred from fourth to seventh. When Jahanvi bogeyed the Par-5 eighth, Tvesa pulled two ahead with a par. A par from both on ninth, the closing hole, ended the race in Tvesa’s favour.

She shot 2-over 72 for 1-under 209 as Jahanvi carded 1-over 71 for 1-over 211.

Tvesa’s last win was in September 2019, while Jahanvi won last week.

“The game has been good and I have been feeling good about my game so far this year. Obviously, I had a couple of rounds that have been off but overall game has felt good. Every week has felt like it should have been better and it had a potential to be a lot better. I feel like it's been games were trending in the right direction,” the winner said.

“I'm just really pleased this week that I could get it done because it's a win after a long, long time so I think I was really just hungry for that and I'm really glad I could make that happen.

"I'm just going to keep this in mind going forward from here and hopefully just work on a few more things and get everything in order before the season in Europe starts.” she added.

Amateur Kriti Chowhan showed her familiarity at the Rambagh course with the day’s best card of 1-under 69 to finish third. She had four birdies against three bogeys.

Hitaashee Bakshi (71), Jahanvi's younger sister, was fourth and Amandeep Drall (72) was fifth, but managed to stay atop the Hero Order of Merit, which is being combined for 2020 and 2021.

Ridhima Dilawari (77) was sixth, Vani Kapoor (73) was seventh, amateur Avani Prashant (77) was eighth while Ananya Datar (75) and Seher Atwal (76) completed the Top 10.

NNN