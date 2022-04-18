Top pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

New Delhi, April 18, 2022

Top professionals of the country including defending champion Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Sandhu, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi and former champion Honey Baisoya will be seen in action in the Rs 40 lakh prize money Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship to be played at the Noida Golf Course near here from April 19-22.

The other prominent names participating in the tournament include Asian Tour regular Aman Raj, Manu Gandas and Abhijit Singh Chadha.

Besides Rashid Khan, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan, Kartik Sharma, Sachin Baisoya and Amardeep Malik, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Md Sayum, Md Muaj and Md Somrat Sikdar as well as Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 23.

The fourth edition of the Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship will be jointly staged by the Tata Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Prometheus School, Noida.

“The depth in the field at the tournament provides a perfect setting for the culmination of a strong first half of the 2022 PGTI season which has witnessed nine back-to-back events,” said PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy.

Talking to media persons here this afternoon, Mundy said, “We're excited to stage the fourth edition of the Delhi-NCR Open, an event which has emerged as one of the mainstays on the Tata Steel PGTI in recent years."

Noida Golf Course secretary Steven Menezes said, “The event will also be an enriching experience for the budding golfers who will draw inspiration from the best professional golfers in the country and look to follow in their footsteps."

