Top professionals for J and K Open as professional golf makes debut in Jammu

New Delhi, September 6, 2022

Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is the new venue on the golfing map of India.

Professional golf will make its debut in the city of temples with the Rs 40-lakh prize-money J and K Open to be played at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course from September 7 to 10. The Pro-Am event will be held on September 11.

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), along with J&K Tourism, on Monday made this announcement saying that it will be known as the second edition of the J&K Open, as the first edition was held in Srinagar last year.

The top Indian professionals in the field include Olympian Udayan Mane, Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, defending champion Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar and Arjun Sharma, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain.

The local challenge will be led by J&K-based players including professionals Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi, Pawan Parihar, Mohd Din Pode as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Vedant Handa and Zubair Hasan Zargar.

Addressing a media conference, defending champion Manu Gandas said, "I played in the J&K Open last year in Srinagar which is a beautiful course with outstanding playing conditions. This year I'm looking forward to playing in Jammu for the first time. I've heard it's a great golf course which is slightly longer than normal. I would like to thank J&K Tourism for supporting this event."

Another professional Arjun Sharma said, ''I loved the experience of playing in Srinagar last year. I loved the atmosphere there and the hospitality of J&K Tourism. I'm excited about playing at a new venue this year, the Jammu Tawi Golf Course. A new golf course always offers its own set of challenges so that is something all the professionals are looking forward to.

"The second edition of the J&K Open helps the PGTI expand its geographical footprint as we make our debut in the Jammu region of J&K. The tournament is in line with our long-term objective of promoting professional golf in different parts across the country in order to grow the sport further. " said PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy.

"We thank J&K Tourism and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course for all their support in helping us stage this event. A fascinating week of golf is in the offing as the professionals can expect a whole new set of challenges at a new venue, the Jammu Tawi Golf Course," he added.

Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by internationally renowned designer Col. K. D. Bagga. The course was commissioned on April 24, 2011.

The picturesque course is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has fairways approximately 6,600 meters in length, it has two big and three small water bodies and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

“With J&K Open 2022, it is nothing less than something historic being done at Jammu Tawi Golf Course. Tourism and golf have a long walk to do after this,” said Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta.

The tournament which brings professional golf to Jammu for the first time is supported by J&K Tourism and Amazing Jammu, Jammu Tawi Golf Course and Radisson Blu Hotel, Jammu.

The tournament is part of J&K Tourism’s initiative of promoting golf tourism in the region. J&K is blessed with some spectacular golf courses such as Royal Springs Golf Course (Srinagar), Pahalgam Golf Course (Lidder Valley), Gulmarg Golf Club and Jammu Tawi Golf Course. These courses provide a mesmerizing experience to golfers.

