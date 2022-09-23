Top golfers of the world for $ 400,000 Hero Women's Indian Open

New Delhi, September 23, 2022

Top golfers, including past champions and current winners from the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be seen in action in the $ 400,000, Hero Women’s Indian Open to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram from October 20-23.

At least five past champions have already sent in their entries and more are likely to come through. Additionally, a host of winners in the 2021 and 2022 seasons have entered the event, which will see participation of 114 golfers from as many as 20 countries from around the world.

Among the former champions who have sent in early entries are the defending champion from 2019, Christine Wolf; 2018 winner Becky Morgan; 2017 winner Camille Chevalier; 2016 champion Aditi Ashok and 2011 winner Caroline Hedwall.

The event, which could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, is coming back with one of the strongest fields in its history.

Aditi Ashok is India’s first and only Hero Women’s Indian Open winner. She has since graduated to the LPGA.

Aditi represented India with great distinction at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, where she lost out on a medal by a solitary stroke.

Besides Aditi, other top Indians who have confirmed their participation includes Tvesa Malik, who was 19th on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit last season; Diksha Dagar, the 2019 South African Open Champion and 2022 Deaflympics Gold Medalist, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor. Other prominent Indian names expected in action are Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi and Neha Tripathi.

The field is replete with winners from the 2022 season, including one of the most successful stars this season, Linn Grant, who has won four times on the Ladies European Tour and three times on the Sunshine Tour in South Africa.

Other winners of 2022 include Anne Charlotte Mora (Aaland 100 Ladies Open 2022), Tiia Kovisto (Jabra Ladies Open), Ana Pelaez (Madrid Ladies Open) and Meghan Maclaren (Australian Ladies Classic – Bonville).

The event comes at the business end of the season and offers a chance to many players to secure their status for 2023 or improve their ranking ahead of the next season.

Indian women’s golf, which has been on an upswing over the past few years, has seen the rise of young stars like Pranavi Urs, who has won five times in 12 domestic events, and other names such as Hitaashee Bakshi, Jahnavi Bakshi, Seher Atwal and Sneha Singh will keep the home fans enthralled.

The Hero Women’s Indian Open was first held in 2007 and since 2010 it has been a part of the Ladies European Tour as well as sponsored by Hero MotoCorp.

Talking to media persons, the President of the Women’s Golf Association of India, Kavita Singh, said, “It is indeed gratifying that we stand today at the threshold of staging yet another edition of the Hero Women’s Indian Open. The world today is a different place from the one in 2019 when Christine Wolf took home the trophy, and the strength of Indian women’s professional golf has increased exponentially during this intervening period.

"I am sure that our Indian players are going to be strong contenders at the tournament, and we are looking forward to welcoming the players and officials from the LET once again."

Alexandra Armas, CEO, Ladies European Tour, said: “The LET is a proud partner of the Hero Women’s Indian Open and our players are delighted to be returning to play in the competition at the fabulous DLF Golf and Country Club for the first time since 2019.

"It is hugely important to us to have this iconic tournament up and running again. As well as providing a first-class competitive opportunity for all international players, it enables Indian players to test themselves against the best on Tour and helps to inspire the next generation to develop their passion.”

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Hero Women’s Indian Open, a flagship event in Asia, is one of the biggest and most popular golf tournaments in the region. We are delighted to be back, and I am pleased to know that some of the most talented names on the Tour will be here in India.

"Our women golfers are making rapid strides with some great performances in the International Tours. This will be one of the most exciting editions of Hero Women's Indian Open. I would like to thank the Ladies European Tour and the Women's Golf Association of India for their continued support of the event.”

