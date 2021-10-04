Top golfers for Rs 70-lakh Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup

New Delhi, October 4, 2021

Top golfers of the country, including Udayan Mane, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa and PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar, will be seen in action in the 126- strong field (123 pros, three amateurs) at the Rs 70 Lakh PGTI MP Cup to be played at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) here from October 5 - 8.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera and N Thangaraja and Bangladeshis Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season.

The tournament is a 72-hole stroke-play event with the cut being declared after 36 holes. The top-50 players and ties will make the cut for the last two rounds. The event is a part of the international golfing calendar with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points allocated to it. The top five finishers at the event will earn OWGR points.

A golf clinic will be held by PGTI for members of the DGC on Wednesday, October 6 at 2 pm. The clinic will be conducted by leading Indian professionals SSP Chawrasia (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the European Tour), Shiv Kapur (6-time international winner including 4 titles on the Asian Tour), and Trishul Chinnappa (one of the leading professionals on the PGTI). The golf clinic serves as the ideal platform for the professionals to give something back to the game. The professionals will share valuable tips on the nuances of the game during the clinic

In a message, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi, said, “I’m delighted to be associated with the Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup The promotion of golf, in turn, helps us in supporting the livelihoods of many who constitute the economically weaker sections such as the golf caddies and maalis who take care of the Greens and environment."

"We look forward to an enthralling week of golfing action at the DGC with the country’s top names participating in the tournament,” she added.

“We’re happy to announce the inaugural Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup . We thank Tata Steel, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi Golf Club, Just In Time Sports Foundation, Incredible India, and Gujarat Tourism, for their support to this new event which is a major step in helping Indian professional golf and PGTI bounce back after the six-month break caused by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic," said PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy.

"The PGTI looks forward to returning to the famed Delhi Golf Club (DGC) with a full-field event after a gap of seven years. The newly redesigned DGC will pose its own set of challenges for the professionals which will add to the excitement of the event," he added.

Maj. Gen. Anil P Dere (Retd) of the Delhi Golf Club, said, “The Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup gives the leading Indian professionals an opportunity to test their skills at the DGC’s recently redesigned world-class championship course. We look forward to feedback from the professionals on the playing conditions at the DGC.”

NNN