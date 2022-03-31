Rory Hie keeps the lead for the third day, on course to retain Gurugram Challenge

Nuh (Haryana), March 31, 2022

Indonesia’s Rory Hie posted a six-under 66 in round three and seemed to be on course to retain the Gurugram Challenge at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

The 33-year-old Rory (63-69-66), who became the first player from his country to win on the Asian Tour after he claimed the Classic Golf and Country Club International Championship at the same venue in 2019, maintained his one-shot overnight lead with his 54-hole total standing at 18-under 198. Hie’s round included two birdie chip-ins.

American Dodge Kemmer’s (67-66-66) third round 66 saw him continue in second place. Kemmer is on the leader’s tail at 17-under 199 at the $ 75,000 event jointly sanctioned by the PGTI and Asian Development Tour (ADT).

Abhijit Singh Chadha (68-66-66) was tied third after he, too, returned a 66 that took his total to 16-under 200. Thailand’s Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan (66-67-67) carded a 67 to share third place with Chadha.

Kartik Sharma shot the day’s best score, an outstanding eight-under 64, to move up 19 spots to fifth place at 14-under 202. Kartik, like Rory, made two chip-ins on Thursday, one for birdie on the second and the other for an eagle-two on the 15th where he holed it from 40 yards.

Hie began his day with a chip-in for birdie on the first hole. Struggling with his ball-striking, he then produced two more birdies and a bogey before the turn. He came up with his second birdie chip-in of the day from a tough position on the seventh.

Hie, who was sharp with his short-game in round three, started rolling in the putts on the back-nine as a result picking up birdies on the 10th, 13th and 14th. After conceding his lead with a bogey on the 16th, Hie snatched the lead once again on the 18th where he hit a great 4-iron second shot to set up a three-feet eagle conversion.

Kemmer was off to a flying start as he putted his way to an eagle and three birdies on the first six holes with some long conversions. Thereafter, Kemmer’s progress slowed down as he kept finding the trees and bunkers and missed a few fairways. He managed two birdies and a bogey on the back-nine.

Abhijit Singh Chadha, who enjoys a good record at Classic having won at the venue at the junior, amateur and professional levels, began well with four birdies on the first five holes. Chadha then lost some momentum with three bogeys in quick succession but bounced back well on the back-nine with five birdies. He drove the green on the par-4 15th to set up a birdie.

Chanat Sakulpolaphaisan mixed six birdies and a bogey to join Abhijit in tied third.

NNN