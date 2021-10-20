Pranavi Urs takes one-shot lead over Amandeep in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

Panchkula, October 20, 2021

Pranavi Urs carded 3-under 69 to take a one-shot lead over pre-tournament favourite Amandeep Drall at the end of the first round of the 11th leg of the Hero WPGT at the Panchkula Golf Club here Wednesday.

The Bengaluru golfer, who had tasted success twice as an amateur and then two more times as a professional on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, showed that she is fast recovering from the injury that set her back earlier on.

Pranavi, had four birdies against one bogey, while Amandeep, winner last week, had a bogey each in the first and 10th holes against four birdies, three of which came on the back nine.

Seher Atwal had two birdies in the last three holes in her card of 1-under 71. She had one bogey on par-5 15th and then birdies on 16th and 17th.

Lakhmehar Pardesi (73) was fourth, while amateur Kriti Chowhan and Jahanvi Bakshi shot 74 each. Vani Kapoor (75) was sixth.

Amateur Avani Prashanth and Rhea Jha carded 76 each, while five players shot 77 each in tied 10th place and they were Hitaashee Bakshi, amateur Puneet K Bajwa, Rhea Saravanan, Gauri Karhade, and Ishvari Prasanna.

Pranavi, who also went to Europe for a couple of starts to test her game, seemed to have found her rhythm early. She birdied the second and fifth holes but dropped a shot on seventh. Birdies on the 11th and 15th added to her performance as she closed with 69, the only sub-70 round of the day.

