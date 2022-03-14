Pranavi, Amandeep and Bakshi sisters among top contenders in fifth leg of Hero WPGT

Gurugram, March 14, 2022

Pranavi Urs, Amandeep Drall and the Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitashee, will spearhead the 37-strong field in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour which tees off at the DLF Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

The purse of Rs. 11 lakhs, the highest this season and the second time after Leg-3 at BPGC Mumbai, will act as an added incentive for the golfers.

Six amateurs make up the total entry list one of the largest on the Hero WPGT.

Barring Ladies European Tour regulars Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar, who are scheduled to play at the Saudi Ladies International this week, the fifth leg will have all other strong contenders.

Drall, who was in the reserve list for Saudi, will lead the list of contenders, which includes Urs, winner of two of the first four legs and Hitaashee Bakshi, who won the third leg earlier this month.

As usual, joining them is Jahanvi Bakshi, who won four times last year, and was the top professional when amateur Sneha Singh won the second leg in February.

Other contenders for the honours will include Vani Kapoor, who is slowly but steadily finding her form, more so after playing a series of events in South Africa where she had three Top-20 finishes in three starts, Gaurika Bishnoi, runner-up in Leg 1, Ridhima Dilawari, runner-up to Hero Order of Merit leader Urs in Leg 4, Seher Atwal and Lakhmehar Pardesi.

One of the marquee groups in the first round will see Seher, Gaurika and Ridhima, while Hitaashee has promising amateur Zara Anand and Suchitra Ramesh with her. Jahanvi Bakshi goes out with Neha Tripathi and Lakhmehar Pardesi.

NNN