Manu Gandas and Amardeep Malik tied for the lead at Delhi-NCR Open

Noida, April 21, 2022

Manu Gandas and Amardeep Malik were tied for the third round lead at 15-under 201 at the end of the third and penultimate round of the Delhi-NCR Open at the Noida Golf Course on Thursday.

On a day that was a lot cooler due to the overcast conditions but much more windy compared to the previous two days, Gandas (65-69-67) and Malik (65-67-69) ended the day with a four-shot advantage over the rest of the field.

While Gandas struck a determined five-under 67 to climb one spot and join Malik in the lead once again after round one, Malik produced a fine three-under 69 to be at the top of the leaderboard for the third day in succession.

Bangladesh’s Md Zamal Hossain Mollah (69) was third at 11-under 205.

Panchkula’s Angad Cheema carded the day’s lowest score of 66 to end the day in fourth place at 10-under 206. Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha (72) is in fifth place at nine-under 207. Noida’s Vikrant Chopra too returned a 66 to be placed tied sixth at eight-under 208.

Manu Gandas, struggled to read the greens early in the round as he missed short putts on the first three holes that also led to a bogey on the third. However, he found the hole for his three birdies that followed on the front-nine.

He brought his chipping into the game on the back-nine where he carded three more birdies and two important par-saves.

Gandas said, “At the start of the round, I wasn’t reading the greens well. But I sorted that out later on and began rolling in the putts. I didn’t hit as many greens today but was just off the green on many occasions and I made good chip-putts there.

“I’ve been consistent through the week especially with my ball-striking. I’m just following my process and staying in the present by taking it one shot at a time. The two par-saves on the 16th and 18th came at crucial junctures today that kept my rhythm going and contributed to my good score."

Malik, the overnight sole leader by two shots, mixed five birdies with two bogeys on Friday. He capitalized on three of the four par-5s, chipped-in for birdie on the 10th and landed his approach within a foot for a tap-in birdie on the 12th. His long-range birdie putts narrowly missed the pins on the last two holes.

Malik said, “I played well and had a good round but just didn’t make a lot of putts. I missed a lot of birdie opportunities on the front-nine. But rest everything was good. The key going into the final round would be to just focus on what I’m doing and also draw inspiration from the good memories of my two previous wins at this course."

