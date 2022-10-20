Linda Wessberg leads after first round, 3rd-placed Amandeep leads strong home challenge in Hero Women's Indian Open

Gurugram, October 20, 2022

Veteran Linda Wessberg (Sweden) carded 7-under 65, that included an ace, to lead the star-studded Hero Women’s Indian Open after the first round at the DLF Golf Club here on Thursday.

The hole-in-one, which fetched her Rs. 200,000, also gave her the slender lead.

A shot behind 41-year old Wessberg was Anais Meyssonnier of France, who holed eight birdies against two bogeys for a 6-under 66.

Home challenger Amandeep Drall holed a fifth birdie on the 18th for a bogey-free 67 that put her in tied third place with Finland’s Noora Komulainen. They both shot 5-under 67 to be tied third on a leaderboard that featured four Nordic players in the top six.

Tied in the fifth spot were Swedish colleagues Caroline Hedwall, the 2011 champion, and Elin Arvidsson, playing her first full season in LET after some years on the Epson Tour in the US.

There was a fair bit of Indian colours on the leaderboard as Tvesa Malik, playing on her home course, shot 3-under 69 and was T-7, the 2016 winner Aditi Ashok (70) was T-11 and Gaurika Bishnoi (71) was T-16.

Amandeep was thrilled. “I've been playing well of late. I've been hitting well so there were very little errors. I just missed one green on the 17th and I hit it quite close on a couple of holes. I holed two average range putts, the rest were all really close. I was really in my zone. I was really calm and composed, and I was just taking it one shot at a time. And it's three more rounds to go, so it's a long journey ahead. But to have a good start is always helpful.”

She admitted that she had learnt a lot playing a lot on the LET this season, saying, “When you're playing more on the Ladies European Tour, the girls are so good, so you know every shot, it really matters. You know you can't relax on any shot and have to be like 100%.”

While Wessberg bagged a tidy cheque for her ace, it was not the only one of the day as Scotland’s Gabrielle MacDonald also had a hole-in-one on the 145-yard 16th, but shot 76.