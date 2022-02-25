Karandeep Kochhar with steady 70 in final round wins Gujarat Open Golf

Ahmedabad, February 25, 2022

Overnight tied fourth Karandeep Kochhar carded a steady 70 to win the title on a dramatic final day at the Gujarat Open Golf Championship at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club here on Friday.

Chandigarh-based Karandeep (64-75-69-70), who at the start of the fourth round was two off the lead, came from behind with a steady two-under to sign off with a 10-under 278 total and wrap up his fourth title at the Rs. 40 lakh event.

Arjun Prasad (73-65-70-71), who was also overnight tied fourth, came within striking range of his maiden title before narrowly missing out. The Delhi golfer totaled nine-under 279 following a final round of 71 to secure his second runner-up finish on the PGTI.

Ranjit Singh of Chandigarh, the joint overnight leader, submitted a card of 74 to claim third place at eight-under 280.

Bengaluru’s M Dharma and Kapil Kumar of Delhi, the other two joint leaders after round three, shot scores of 75 to end the week in tied fourth place at seven-under 281.

Twenty-two-year-old Karandeep Kochhar made a slow start with two birdies and two bogeys on the front-nine as his approach shot on the eighth was the highlight having landed within six feet to set up a birdie.

The six-feet tall Karandeep kept himself in contention with birdies from tough spots on the 12th and 14th, both par-5s. The 15th was probably the turning point for Kochhar as he again got out of trouble with a chip-in for birdie even as his nearest rival and playing partner Arjun Prasad, fresh from a run of four birdies between the 10th and 14th, missed a 12-footer for birdie.

Twenty-three-year-old Arjun, who has grown up playing alongside Karandeep before both players turned professional in the same season in 2017, missed a short three-feet putt for par on the 18th that could’ve taken the match into a playoff. Kochhar also dropped a bogey on the closing hole but held on to his one-shot advantage to emerge winner.

Kochhar said, “Nothing can be better than starting a season with a win. Winning here at Kalhaar proves to me that my hitting is right up there since this course always requires good ball-striking. Playing well in the windy conditions on the Asian Tour prior to this week was immensely helpful in preparing me for this event as Kalhaar too offers similar conditions.”

Ranjit Singh, searching for his maiden title, was leading by two shots till the 12th hole. However, he dropped a quadruple-bogey (8) on the par-4 13th to slip out of contention.

Gurugram-based Kartik Sharma produced the day’s best score of 68 to finish tied 10th at two-under 286.

Among the Gujarat-based golfers, both Varun Parikh and Anshul Patel finished tied 21st at one-over 289. Shravan Desai took 41st place at 13-over 301.

