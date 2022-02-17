Jahanvi stays in the lead in 2nd leg of Hero WPGT

Visakhapatnam, February 17, 2022

Jahanvi Bakshi played a superb back nine with four birdies and no bogeys to keep a two-shot lead after two rounds in the second leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the East Point Golf Club here on Thursday.

Chasing Jahanvi was amateur Sneha Singh (70-70), two shots behind and lying third at 141 were Neha Tripathi (73-68) and Rhea Purvi Saravanan (72-69).

Ridhima Dilawari, second after the first round, slipped to fifth with a card of 73, while Gaurika Bishnoi rose to fifth with 68, the day’s other best card along with Neha Tripathi.

Jahanvi, who shot 68 and led the field by one at the end of the first round, lost the early advantage with bogeys on the third and ninth, as she turned in two-over as Sneha Singh turned in one-under to take the lead.

Ridhima who was one-over after the front nine, caught up with Jahanvi. On the back nine, Jahanvi was in full flow with birdies on the 11th, 12th, 14th and 17th and carded 70 to take the lead.

Sneha, after back-to-back birdies on second and third, dropped a shot on eighth, but got back a shot on 15th to score a second straight 70.

Neha Tripathi, who last bagged a title in the first leg of the 2019 season in Pune, birdied second and seventh and in between dropped a shot on sixth. She picked three birdies on the back nine on 10th, 13th and 15th to finish the day at 68 and jumped to third, after being tied-eighth on the first day.

With Top-18 and ties making the cut for the final round, 21 players made the money round. The cut fell at 11-over. Two established names missing out were Saaniya Sharma and Suchitra Ramesh.

