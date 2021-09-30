Inaugural 18-team Delhi Golf Club League to be held from October 14-31

New Delhi, September 30, 2021

Delhi Golf Club, the country' second-oldest golf course, on Wednesday unveiled its own 18-team league to be played from October 14 to 31.

Each team comprises 18 players supported by one mentor and one coach. The tournament powered by Vredestein Tyres will be played on a four ball better ball Matchplay Format.

Some of the biggest names in the golfing world who have honed their skills at the DGC are involved with the league at different levels, including four Arjuna Award winners -- Shiv Kapur, Ali Sher, Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra.

Gaurav Ghei -- the first Indian golfer to qualify for the Open Championship ‘97; Vivek Bhandari -- winner of the Honda-Siel PGA Championship ’97; Arjun Singh -- winner of the Wills Masters ’98; Asian Tour regulars -- Chirag Kumar, Naman Dawar and Amandeep Johl; leading Ladies Tour professionals including Meher Atwal and Ayesha Kapur, top ladies amateur Gauri Monga and top golf coaches --Brandon de Souza, Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta, among others, are adding value to the ecosystem.

“I have been a product of the DGC system and feel very privileged to have had an opportunity to learn my golf here. And now this opportunity to give back to the club, its members and juniors some of the knowledge I have gained over the years” said Ghei, who took the golfing world by storm with his chip-in victory in the Gadgil Western Masters in 1995.

The league will be played in two stages – a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players).

One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a four-ball better-ball Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75% of their original handicaps.

The teams will get points for their wins. The 18 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on October 31. Strict COVID protocols will be followed during the conduct of the event and golf allows for that.

The 18 teams competing in the League are: The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, K Devils, SwingKKings, Shiva Motocorp. Land Rover, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, Ocean’s 20, Team Coca-Cola 24 Lions, TEEm EDC, Athletic Drive, BMW-Deutchemotoren, Delhi Tigers and Radvin Birdie Machine.

Talking to media persons, Lt Gen Balbir Sandhu, Chairman of the Tournament Committee and the driving force behind the league, said, “Golf leagues have been conducted successfully at leading clubs in the country and we have taken into account best practices to create a structure which will help the entire golfing ecosystem.

"The mentoring programme of the league has some of the finest golfers of the country sharing their knowledge and expertise with all the members, a fantastic learning opportunity for the members, especially the Juniors.

“DGC as an institution has given India 14 Arjuna awardees in golf and numerous champions, something we are proud of. This legacy and vision to continue nurturing champions drives us to create and support events that enable talent development and the DGC League is a step in that direction.

“For a golf club, it is essential to have both competitive spirit and camaraderie amongst the members. The DGC League has several strong elements which bind the community together and we are already seeing that happen,” he said, adding that the league is going to be an annual affair.

