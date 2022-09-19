In-form Pranavi starts favourite in the 13th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Gurugram, September 19, 2022

Pranavi Urs, who has won five times and finished runner-up three times so far this season so far, hopes to continue her domination of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour as she tees up in the 13th Leg at the Gary Player-designed Black Knight layout at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Tuesday.

Apart from Pranavi, the other title contenders are Neha Tripathi, Ridhima Dilawari, Hitaashee Bakshi, Seher Atwal, Gaurika Bishnoi, Gauri Karhade, Lakhmehar Pardesi and Shweta Mansingh.

The field for the event which has a prize purse of Rs. 11 lakhs also includes six amateurs.

Pranavi will also seek to get a good look at the green course, which will host India’s only international women’s pro golf event, the Hero Women’s Indian Open, next month. The course itself is looking in superb condition as it gets ready for the peak golf season in Northern India.

Pranavi is also travelling to the US to play the second stage of the LPGA Qualifiers after getting through the first stage. Pranavi has been grouped with Asmitha Sathish and Rhea Jha in the first round.

Even as some of the Indian women golfers are busy with their commitments on the Ladies European Tour, the others will look forward to getting some valuable practice at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Among the top stars still playing in Europe are Diksha Dagar, Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor.

NNN