Honey Baisoya cards 3rd round 66, takes a four-shot lead in J&K Open

Srinagar, September 17, 2021

Delhi's Honey Baisoya fired a third successive error-free round as he carded six-under 66 to take a four-shot lead in the J&K Open at the Royal Springs Golf Course here on Friday.

Six-time PGTI winner Baisoya (67-69-66) has not dropped a single bogey in the tournament so far as his total moved to 14-under 202 at the Rs. 40 lakh PGTI event.

Rookie Kartik Sharma (69-72-65), carrying forward the form from his top-20 finishes in the last two weeks, produced the day’s lowest score of 65 to take a leap of 15 spots to tied-second at 10-under 206.

Panchkula’s Angad Cheema (69-71-66) fired a 66 to gain 10 spots and end the day in a share for second place along with Kartik and Ahmedabad’s Shravan Desai (69-68-69) who struck a 69 .

Delhi’s Rashid Khan, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi, and Karnal’s Mani Ram were in tied fifth place at nine-under 207 while Pune-based Udayan Mane and Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat were a further stroke back in tied eighth position.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar of Chandigarh and Delhi-based Kshitij Naveed Kaul shared the 13th place at six-under 210.

Bengaluru’s Chikkarangappa, the last winner at Royal Springs Golf Course, was tied 26th at two-under 214. Veteran Jyoti Randhawa was placed tied 37th at even-par 216.

Baisoya, the joint leader by one shot after round two, collected three birdies on the front-nine, one of them being a great recovery with a 12-feet conversion on the seventh where he found the rough twice.

On the back-nine, Baisoya picked up three more birdies and importantly made two good par saves as well on the 12th and 18th. The par saves from 10 feet on the 12th set the tone for his following birdies on the 13th, 14th, and 17th.

Baisoya, who has just one top-20 in 10 starts in 2020-21 and is placed 85th on the PGTI Order of Merit, said, “I’ve not played well in a while so I was nervous from the start of this event. But I’ve been hitting my 2-iron well and that helped set up a lot of opportunities for me. I made 17 greens in regulation today and 16 each on the first two days.

“My new putter has also helped my scoring. I missed the cut last week because of my poor putting so I’m glad that I changed my putter just a day prior to this week’s event.”

Kartik Sharma sank six of his seven birdie putts from a range of 10 to 20 feet during his 65. The southpaw will be looking for yet another good finish following his six top-20s this year.

Angad Cheema, like Kartik, was one of the big gainers on day three thanks to his bogey-free effort of 66. He picked up his first birdie of the day after an outstanding recovery from the fairway bunker on the sixth.

Shravan Desai, whose best finish at a PGTI event has been tied 21st, achieved earlier this year, mixed five birdies with two bogeys in his round of 69. He chipped in for birdie on the ninth.

Shravan, looking for his career-best finish, said, “I used to be very harsh on myself if I made an error during the round. I’ve recently worked on the mental aspect of my game and have been much calmer on the course this week. This has had a positive impact on me and that has reflected in my scores here in Srinagar.”

