Hitaashee fires flawless 7-under 65, moves into lead in 6th leg of Hero WPGT

Gurugram, March 24, 2022

It turned out to be Hitaashee Bakshi’s day as she fired a bogey-free scintillating 7-under 65 to move into a one-shot lead in the second round of the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Golden Greens Golf & Resorts Ltd. here today.

Hitaashee, who has one win against her name this season, equalled the first-round score of 65 by Gaurika Bishnoi, who carded a second-round 71 which saw her slip to the second place. She leads at 9-under 135 with Gaurika at 8-under 136.

Hitaashee hit a purple patch around the middle of her outing. After seven pars to start the day, she fired six birdies in seven holes between the eighth and 14th and she also birdied the 18th. Gaurika had three birdies against two bogeys.

Bengaluru golfer Durga Nittur, who turns 20 in May, put herself in a fine position at third with rounds of 69-71 and she is 4-under 140. Durga started the day with a bogey and then parred all the way till the 10th before she found her first birdie on 11th and added a second on 18th.

Neha Tripathi (72), Pranavi Urs (73), a multiple winner this season, and Jahanvi Bakshi (74) are all Tied-fourth at 142 with amateur Heena Kang (69) and Nayanika Sanga (74) Tied-sixth at 1-under 143. Nayanika also holed one of the two eagles of the day, when she registered a three on the Par-5 18th.

The other eagle of the day came from Shweta Mansingh (72), who was Tied-9th alongside Afshan Fatima (70), Ridhima Dilawari (74) and Lakhmehar Pardesi (75).

The cut was applied at 12-over and 25 players, including four amateurs, made the cut.

