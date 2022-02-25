Hitaashee cards 69 in last round to win the third leg of Hero WPGT

Mumbai, February 25, 2022

Hitaashee Bakshi produced a strong finish, carding 69 on the final day, to win the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) by three shots at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Friday.

Overnight joint leader Sneha Singh faltered at the end and finished with a round of 72. Hitaashee ended up with a total of 5-under 205 for the week, while Sneha aggregated 2-under 208

Gaurika Bishnoi returned one of the only two sub-par scores on the final day for 1-under 69 and finished third at 1-under 209.

Pranavi Urs (72) and Amandeep Drall (73) were Tied-fourth at 1-over 211. Jahanvi Bakshi, the top pro last week, shot 71 and was sixth.

Seher Atwal began the week with a 3-under 67 and then had 78-70 to Tie for seventh, while Ridhima Dilawari (72) was ninth and amateur Avani Prashanth (71) was 10th.

Hitaashee hit three successive sub-par rounds of 67-69-69 that saw her turn in a steady performance.

Starting the final day in the group alongside Sneha, Hitaashee began with a bogey. When Sneha birdied the second, she pulled two ahead after starting at the same score.

Sneha further birdied on the fifth and the sixth to go four shots ahead. However, bogeys on the eighth and ninth opened the door for Hitaashee once again as the gap narrowed to just two.

The back nine produced more drama. Hitaashee birdied the 10th and reduced the gap to one. When Sneha bogeyed the 12th, Hitaashee became the leader by one. The twist continued as Hitaashee bogeyed the 14th and the two were level once more.

The last stage of the drama came when Hitaashee birdied 16 and 18 while Sneha bogeyed once again on 18. The gap at the end was a handsome three shots for Hitaashee.

Her sister Jahanvi finished sixth but stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit, with Pranavi Urs second and Gaurika Bishnoi third. Hitaashee moved up to fourth place.

NNN