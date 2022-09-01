Hitaashee Bakshi
Golf

Golf Women: Hitaashee takes sole lead with one round to go in 11th leg of Hero WPGT

By Harpal Singh Bedi/NetIndian News Network

Hyderabad, September 1, 2022

Hitaashee Bakshi fired a late eagle on the 14th hole and carded 4-under 68 to grab a one-shot lead in the 11th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here Thursday.

Local Hyderabad star and opening round leader Sneha Singh, looking for her first win as a pro, hit a double bogey on the Par-5 seventh, as she returned 2-under 70 and dropped to second place.

Already a two -time winner this season, Hitaashee (69-68) is now seven-under 137. She birdied the first, sixth and 11th and then eagled the 14th to go five-under for the day. A dropped shot on 16th pulled her back by one but she is still one clear of the field.

Sneha (68-70) who trails her by one shot, had a birdie on the third and then had a bogey on the fourth to become even par. A double bogey on seventh was followed by a birdie on ninth and she turned in one-over 37. Birdies on 11th, 14th and 17th helped her recover lost ground and card 70 to be placed second.

Pranavi Urs (70-71) with four birdies and three bogeys in a round of 71 lurks behind at 3-under 141 but the four-time winner this season is capable of a low score on the final day to turn the tables on the leading duo.

Pranavi, seeking a fifth title of the season, is tied third alongside Nayanika Sanga (69-72). Nayanika, who was cruising with a fine 3-under for the front nine, stumbled with three bogeys in a matter of five holes on the back nine. She did recover slightly with a birdie on 17th.

The next three spots are occupied by amateurs Keerthana R Nair (70-72), Heena Kang (71-72) and Vidhatri Urs (72-72), who are fifth, sixth and seventh respectively.

Khushi Khanijau (77-68) made a huge nine-shot improvement from the first to the second round, and is tied eighth with Seher Atwal (70-75). Shweta Mansingh (69-78) is tenth.

The cut fell at 9-over 153 and 19 players will play the third and final round.

NNN

