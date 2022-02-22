Golf: Tvesa, Amandeep, Avani, Gaurika to join the action in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Mumbai, February 22, 2022

Leading women golfers of the country, including Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall, Pranavi Urs and Gaurika Bishnoi will be seen in action in the 3rd leg of Hero WPGT to be played at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here from Wednesday.

Tvesa and Amandeep, who will commence their 2022 season here, are expected to spend a lot of their time on the Ladies European Tour (LET). While Tvesa is getting the first taste of action in this calendar year, Amandeep has already played at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Tvesa was 19th and the top Indian on the LET Order of Merit, while Amandeep was 13th on the LET Access Series merit list, but is hoping for more starts this year on the LET schedule also.

Others who will battle it out in the professional ranks include Pranavi Urs, Gaurika Bishnoi and the Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee.

Also in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh, Durga Nittur and others who are all hoping to get to the international tours.

Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma and Smriti Mehra are experienced campaigners and would like to get into contention early in the season,

Other past winners include Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Khushi Khanijau and Lakhmehar Pardesi.

Last week’s winner amateur Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth, who has got an invitation for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship, will also be involved in a tight contest amongst the amateurs.

The two amateurs know what it is like to win against the professionals.

A total of 37 players will be seen in action and the number includes six amateurs. The prize purse is Rs. 11 lakhs, the highest this season.

