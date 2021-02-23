Golf: Seasoned M Dharma, local Anshul Patel share lead at Glade One Masters 2021

Ahmedabad, February 23, 2021

Seasoned M Dharma of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad-based rookie Anshul Patel shot scores of three-under 33 over nine holes to take the first round lead at the inaugural Glade One Masters here on Tuesday.

The first ever professional round played at the Glade One Golf Resort saw six players bunched together in tied third place with scores of two-under 34 -- Delhi’s Honey Baisoya, Patna’s Aman Raj, Bengalureans Khalin Joshi and Trishul Chinnappa, Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Faridabad-based Abhinav Lohan.

Aman Raj had the highest birdie count on day one as he accumulated five birdies at the expense of three bogeys.

The unique format for the tournament is as follows. The first two rounds will comprise nine holes each. After 18 holes, the cut will be applied. The third and fourth rounds will then comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

Patel, who turned professional earlier in the season in 2020, looked quite comfortable at a course where he’s played about seven or eight times before. He fired eight greens in regulation to set up his birdies on the third, sixth and eighth.

Dharma, a two-time winner on the PGTI, made a 15-feet birdie conversion early on the third but then made a three-putt bogey on the sixth after missing a few short birdie putts on the fourth and fifth.

Dharma finally rallied with some outstanding iron shots to pick up birdies from short range on the seventh, eighth and ninth and close the round in the joint lead.

Among the prominent names, Chikkarangappa, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Karandeep Kochhar and Viraj Madappa shot scores of one-under 35 to be placed tied ninth.

Udayan Mane’s one-over 37 placed him tied 50th.

NNN