Golf: Manu Gandas’ fiery six-under 30 gives him half-way lead at Glade One Masters

Ahmedabad, February 24, 2021

Promising youngster Manu Gandas of Gurugram produced a fiery bogey-free six-under 30 featuring five straight birdies to seize the half-way lead at seven-under 65 at the Glade One Masters Golf here on Wednesday.

24-year old Yuvraj Sandhu (34-32) of Chandigarh was a close second at six-under 66 after he shot an impressive four-under 32.

The four players bunched together in tied third place with totals of four-under 68 were Bengalureans Khalin Joshi (34) and Trishul Chinnappa (34), Faridabad-based Abhinav Lohan (34) and Om Prakash Chouhan (33) of Mhow.

The cut was applied at two-over 74. Fifty-six professionals made the cut.

As per the unique format for the tournament, the first two rounds consisted of nine holes each. The cut was applied after 18 holes. The third and fourth rounds will now comprise 18 holes each. The tournament will be played over a total of 54 holes.

Gandas struck a purple patch on Wednesday as he produced five straight birdies from the second to the sixth, thanks largely to a hot putter since he sank three birdie putts from a range of 12 to 20 feet on the stretch. He also had two quality up and downs during this phase on the second and fifth.

Gandas finally signed off with another 15-feet birdie conversion on the ninth. He thus zoomed to the top, gaining eight places from his overnight tied ninth.

Yuvraj Sandhu, the 2019 PGTI Feeder Tour Order of Merit champion, had an edgy start as he bogeyed the first with a missed up and down. Lying tied third and one off the lead after round one, he continued to miss opportunities over the next few holes as his 10-feet putts for birdie didn’t find the hole on the second, third and fourth.

Sandhu’s fortunes changed from the fifth onward where he chipped-in for eagle from 20 yards. He sank two long birdies on the sixth and seventh from 10 to 20 feet. On the eighth, a great approach helped him set up a five-footer for his last birdie of the day.

Abhinav Lohan holed out from 106 yards for his eagle-two on the third during his round of 34.

C Muniyappa of Bengaluru had a hole-in-one on the seventh during his round of 33 that placed him tied eighth at two-under 70.

Round one joint leaders M Dharma (38) of Bengaluru and Anshul Patel (41) of Ahmedabad slipped to tied 14th at one-under 71 and tied 43rd at two-over 74 respectively.

The other two Ahmedabad-based professionals who made the cut were Shravan Desai and Jay Pandya, both tied 28th at one-over 73.

NNN