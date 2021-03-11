Golf: Jahanvi leads the field, younger sister Hitaashee is close behind in 5th leg of Hero WPGT
By Harpal Singh Bedi/NetIndian News Network

Gurugram, March 11, 2021

Jahanvi Bakshi carded 3-under 69 in her second round and with an aggregate of 4-under 140, opened up a handy four-shot lead over younger sister Hitaashee (71-73) with one round to go in the fifth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the DLF Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

Jahanvi, who has yet to win a title on the tour, had hit 71 in the first round.

In the second round, Hitaashee, who started in T-2nd place, had just one birdie on Par-5 15th, but dropped shots on Par-5 fourth and Par-4 17th.

It is the first time a pair of sisters are occupying the first two spots in a Hero WPGT event. Some of the other sisters playing on the Tour include Atwals, Mehar and Seher, and Badwals, Gursimar and Gurjot.

Other contender Vani Kapoor shot 73 after a first round 74 to lie at third and was three shots behind Hitaashee.

Pre-tournament favourite Tvesa Malik, who began well with 71 on the first day, slipped to 77 that included a triple-bogey on the Par-5 eighth and a double-bogey on the Par-4 ninth. She was at fourth spot with amateur Avani Prashanth (72-76).

Overnight leader Saaniya Sharma, who shot 70 on day one, returned a dismal 89 on the second for a 19-shot swing and dropped to T-16.

Jahanvi, whose final round at the same course in the eighth leg of the Hero WPGT 2020 was a 69, was shooting her third straight sub-par round at the Gary Player layout. In the first round at one stage she was five-under through 12 holes before a triple- bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the 15th set her back and she finished at one-under 71.

In the second round, Jahanvi picked birdies on Par-5 fourth, Par-3 fifth and Par-4 ninth to turn in 3-under. A birdie on Par-5 15th made amends for the bogey a day earlier and made it 4-under, but she dropped a shot on Par-4 17th and closed with a par for 69.

“The last time I played here in the 8th leg I shot 3-under 69 so I knew it was possible. I tried to stay clear of the errors of yesterday. Last year was a rookie season for both of us and Hitaashee won leg nine, so she inspired me. She is the youngest, so if she could I knew I could also win," said the leader after her round.

Amateur Avani Prashanth battled hard despite a rough patch, when she dropped bogey-double bogey-double bogey between third and fifth. She made some amends with four birdies overall in her card of 76. With her first round 72, she is 4-over 148 and tied-fourth with experienced Tvesa (71-77).

Lakhmehar Pardesi (76-75) is sixth, while Amandeep Drall (79-74) is seventh. Four players, Jyotsana Singh, Shagun Narain, amateur Vidhatri Urs and Oviya Reddi share the eighth place.

