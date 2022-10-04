Golf: Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain cards 65 to lead the first round of the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship

Panchkula, October 4, 2022

Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain dominated the first round, carding seven-under 65 to lead the opening round of the of the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at Panchkula Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Trailing Jamal by a stroke was Delhi's Harshjeet Sethie at six-under 66, while another Bangladeshi, Badal Hossain, trailed Jamal by two shots to be placed at the third spot with a score of five-under 67.

Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Sandhu and Panchkula-based amateur Brijesh Kumar carded identical totals of four-under 68 to be tied at the fourth place at the Rs. 50 lakh event.

The other five also bunched in tied fourth were Om Prakash Chouhan, Arjun Sharma, Sandeep Singh, Jay Pandya and Sri Lankan Anura Rohana.

Hossain’s round consisted of six birdies, an eagle through a chip-in on the fifth hole and a lone bogey. He also chipped-in for birdie on the 13th. The standout feature of his exceptional round was his driving that continues to impress and his chipping as he set up birdie putts within four feet on three occasions, while also managing a massive 15-footer birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Hossain said, “My driving has been my strength all season but with my second shots and putting also clicking today, I was expecting a good score. This year I have focused on my driving and I am happy to see it yield results.”

Trailing Hossain by a shot at six-under 66 was Delhi golfer Harshjeet Singh Sethie. Sethie began his day with a birdie on the 10th but then dropped a double bogey on the 12th where he hit it out of bounds. However, he came back well with a tap-in birdie on the 14th and two long birdie conversions on the 16th and 18th. His front-nine was all about his short-game as he made a chip-in on the fourth and three other chip-putts for birdies.

Rashid Khan struck 69 to be tied 11th.

Among the other top names, PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu was tied 23rd at 70, Olympian Udayan Mane was tied 33rd at 71 while defending champion Chikkarangappa S was tied 50th at 72.

