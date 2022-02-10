Gaurika maintains lead, Pranavi shoots career best 65, at Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, Febuary 10, 2022

Pranavi Urs returned a brilliant personal best bogey-free 7-under 65, but overnight leader Gaurika Bishnoi, with a card of 71, maintained the lead in the second round of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

Pranavi, who had a modest 75 in the first round, is now 4-under 140 but still trails Gaurika (66-71) by three shots.

Gaurika was also going great guns before a double bogey on the Par-4 10th set her back.

Amateur Sneha Singh shot 70 on the heels of her first round 71. At 3-under 141 she is sole third, while Hitaashee Bakshi (74-70) is even par 144 and placed fourth.

Pranavi, who started the 2021 season with a runner-up finish and a win in her first two events, then suffered a wrist fracture that virtually finished her season.

“It took a time to heal and there was a scare that I might aggravate it. Now it is almost 95 % fine and I am feeling confident,” said Pranavi. “I started the season well in 2021 and had a win and a 2nd but after that it was tough. I went to the LET Q-School and did not make it.”

Pranavi, helped by coach Steven Giuliano who is based in Singapore, has been working on her game and it has helped. “He is in Singapore and I am in Mysore, so we work online and when things get better I want to spend time with him in Singapore. We have worked on my iron play and the short game. It all came together today.”

“It was great to shoot a personal best and my first ever bogeyfree round on the Hero WGAI Tour. I hope to build on this,” she added.

Gaurika, who had a fine 66 on the first day, had a bogey on the second and a double on the 10th. Her birdies came on the 5th, 7th, 14th and 16th.

Sneha Singh, who is very familiar with this course, had three birdies against one bogey, while Hitaashee Bakshi had five birdies against three bogeys.

Nayanika Sanga (72), Shweta Mansingh (72) and Jahanvi Bakshi (73) are tied for sixth place, while Ridhima Dilawari (72-75) and amateur Jasmine Shekar (71-76) are tied eighth. Durga Nittur (77-72) and Jyotsana Singh (71-78) completed the Top 10.

