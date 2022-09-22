Gaurika declared winner as rain forces cancellation of final round of 13th leg of Hero WPGT

Gurugram, September 22, 2022

Second round leader Gaurika Bishnoi was declared the winner as the final round of the 13th Leg of the Hero WPGT at the DLF Golf & Country Club here was cancelled on account of rain on Thursday.

Gaurika's strong finish in the second round in which she hit a hat-trick of birdies and carded 3-under 69 to finish 2-over 146 proved crucial as the tournament was decided on the basis of 36 holes.

This was Gaurika’s first title since the seventh leg of the 2019 season. “It was good to get a win even if it was shortened after such a long gap of more than three years,” said Gaurika, who won her last title at Clover Greens in June 2019.

Pranavi, who was still an amateur when Gaurika last won, finished second for the fourth time this season.

Gaurika’s two rounds this week were 71-69 to Pranavi’s 71-75. Tied with Pranavi for the second place was first round leader, Nayanika Sanga, who had 70-76.

Sneha Singh (77-74) was fourth with Oviya Reddi (75-78) fifth. Seher Atwal (75-80) was sixth. Four players, Ridhima Dilawari (78-79), Neha Tripathi (78-79), Jasmine Shekar (78-79) and Khushi Khanijau (75-82) were tied for seventh place.

This was the final Hero WPGT event ahead of the Hero Women’s Indian Open, a US$ 400,000 event on the Ladies European Tour, which will be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club next month.

Pranavi Urs stayed on top of the Hero Order of Merit, while Hitaashee Bakshi is second and Seher Atwal is third and Gaurika Bishnoi moved up to fourth.

NNN