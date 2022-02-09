Gaurika cards career-best 66, takes 5-shot lead at Hero WPGT

Hyderabad, February 9, 2022

Gaurika Bishnoi commenced her 2022 season’s campaign on a high note as she carded a career-best 6-under 66 that put her on top of the leader board on the opening day of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

Gaurika, who last won on the Hero WPGT Tour in 2019. was five clear of the second-placed trio, which included two amateurs, Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar, along with pro Jyotsana Singh who all carded 1-under 71.

Ridhima Dilawari, who had four birdies in a span of five holes, dropped three bogeys on the back nine as she ended with an even par 72.

The 23-year-old Gurugram golfer Gaurika, who started with five pars as she was in the first group to tee off, birdied three times in the last four holes of the front nine to make the turn at 3-under. She added four more birdies on the back nine on the 11th, 13th, 14th and 17th and her sole blemish came on the Par-4 12th.

“It was a good round today. My career best on WGAI and a personal best also. It definitely feels great to start the new year by breaking a personal record. I have been working hard and I’m glad to see that things are falling into place. Just need to stay committed to my process,” she said.

“The game, all in all, was in a good shape and a combination of good putts, good drives and good wedge play,” she added.

Amateur Sneha had three birdies on the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine. Another amateur Jasmine, starting on 10th, was 3-over through 11 holes. She then struck a purple patch with 4 birdies in six holes between the third and eighth.

Jyotsana had a bogey on the 11th but then holed three birdies between 12th and 15th. On the second nine she birdied first but bogeyed second and third and parred the rest.

Jahanvi Bakshi and Anisha Agarwalla shot 73 each and were Tied-6th while Hitaashee Bakshi, Shweta Mansingh and Nayanika Sanga were Tied-8th with 74 each.

