Amandeep, Seher lead while Hitaashee sets course record at 13th leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour

Hyderabad, November 25,2021

Amandeep Drall carded 5-under 67 and Seher Atwal returned 3-under 69 but both with the identical two-round total of 139 shared the lead while Hitaashee Bakshi hogged the limelight as she shot one of the best rounds of the season with a ladies course record of 7-under 65 in the 13th Leg of the Hero WPGT at the Boulder Hills Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Hitaashee's round also made up for the somewhat listless 75 she had on the first day. While the sensational round of 65 took her to tied third place with sister Jahanvi, who has held the spotlight this season with three wins. Jahanvi shot 68 and was 4-under 140.

Saaniya Sharma (70) and Vani Kapoor (74), who sizzled on the back nine on the first day in her round of 67, were at 3-under 141 in fifth place. Pranavi Urs (71) shot a score similar to her first-round effort to be 2-under 142.

With seven players within three shots of each other, the final round promises to be a cliff-hanger.

Amandeep Drall was bogey-free on the front nine with four birdies and added two more on the back nine while giving away one bogey in her 67.

Seher opened with two birdies and closed with three in a row and in between dropped shots on seventh and 11th for her 69.

The toast of the day was Hitaashee, who after a lackluster start to the week was in stunning form. She had three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine as she closed birdie-birdie. She fed on the momentum as she had back-to-back birdies three times during the day.

Jahanvi was also bogey free but she had only two birdies on either side of the course, which yielded seven cards under the par on the second day.

With Amandeep, Seher, and Hitaashee in the lead group and the next group ahead of them having Vani Kapoor, Saaniya Sharma and Jahanvi Bakshi, the stage is set for a tight finish.

NNN