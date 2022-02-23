Amandeep cards 66 to emerge leader; Tvesa trails in 3rd leg of Hero WPGT

Mumbai, February 23, 2022

A double bogey in the middle of the round notwithstanding, Amandeep Drall carded a superb 4-under 66 to emerge first round leader in the third leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Amandeep was one shot ahead of the promising youngster Hitaashee Bakshi who shot 67, as did Seher Atwal.

Ridhima Dilawari and amateur Sneha Singh, who won the title last week, were tied fourth at 68, while Gaurika Bishnoi shot 1-under 69 to be sixth.

With Neha Tripathi also shooting even par 70, seven players carded par or better on a good scoring day.

Winner of the first leg, Pranavi Urs led a group of four players at 1-over 71 who were Tied-eighth. The other three were Smriti Mehra, Rhea Purvi Saravanan and amateur Nishna Patel.

Fancied Tvesa Malik shot 3-over 73, which included a double bogey on the Par-5 16th while amateur Avani Prashanth carded 2-over 72, which included a run of four bogeys in five holes in the middle of the round.

Amandeep, who plans to play more on the Ladies European Tour this season, started in style with birdies on the first two holes and two more on fifth and sixth to be 4-under after six holes.

A double bogey on Par-4 ninth and a bogey on 12th pushed her back. She fought back with three birdies in the last four holes on 15, 16 and 18th.

Ridhima closed the round with an eagle on Par-5 18th, while Neha Tripathi eagled the Par-5 fourth.

Hitaashee hit four birdies against one bogey, while Seher Atwal was the only player to return a bogey-free card. She had three birdies.

Jahanvi Bakshi had a rare off-day as she had four bogeys and a double bogey against just one birdie for a round of 5-over 75 that saw her trail in Tied-16th place.

