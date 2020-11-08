Golf: Star-studded field for Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship

Chandigarh, November 8, 2020

Top pros of the country, including Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and Udayan Mane, will be seen in action in the second leg of the Tata Steel PGTI Championship which will tee off in the Chandigarh Golf Club from tomorrow.

The fifth event of the 2020-21 PGTI season will be played from November 9-12 across two venues – Chandigarh Golf Club and Panchkula Golf Club (in Haryana) – both located in the Chandigarh Tricity region.

The tournament, carrying a prize purse of Rs 30 lakh, will also feature, among others, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Khalin Joshi, Chikkarangappa, Aadil Bedi as well as the winner of the last event Akshay Sharma and runner-up Karandeep Kochhar.

The one half of the field will play their first round at Chandigarh while the other half will play their first round at Panchkula. In round two both the halves of the field will switch venues. The third and fourth rounds will be played at Chandigarh Golf Club.

Mane continues to lead the Tata Steel PGTI Order of Merit with earnings of Rs 16,36,450. Udayan built on his lead in the money list with a tied third place finish at the PGTI Players Championship Presented by Panchkula Golf Club. The 29-year-old Mane is also likely to move up from his current 290th world ranking when the updated rankings are released on Monday.

Sharma’s win in Panchkula helped him break into the top-5 of the PGTI Order of Merit as he climbed from 29th to fourth position. Karandeep Kochhar, the runner-up in Panchkula, moved up from 23rd to seventh place in PGTI’s merit list.

