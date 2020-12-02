Golf: Star-studded field for Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational 2020

Chandigarh, December 2, 2020

PGA Tour regular Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia will lead the star-studded field in the Rs 1.5 crore prize money third edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE Sports at the Chandigarh Golf Club from December 3 – 6.

The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on December 2.

Anirban Lahiri will be playing his first PGTI event in over six years. He last played on the tour in 2014.

The tournament this year is one of the strongest Chandigarh has ever witnessed as the who’s who of Indian golf will be there, including event host Jeev Milkha Singh. The field will feature 120 participants.,

Others who will be seen in action include Asian Tour regulars Jyoti Randhawa, Rashid Khan and former champion Chikkarangappa. The foreign challenge will be led by the Bangladesh duo of Md Zamal Hossain Mollah and Badal Hossain.

The other prominent names from Chandigarh besides Jeev Milkha Singh are those of Karandeep Kochhar (the winner of PGTI’s last event), Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Sujjan Singh, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

Jeev Milkha Singh is the first Indian professional golfer to have a PGTI event named after him. Jeev conquered uncharted territory over two decades back when he became one of the first Indian golfers to taste success at the international level. Since then he has added many more firsts and Indian records to his name.

He has the rare distinction of being the only Indian to have won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice (in 2006 and 2008). He has won multiple titles on the European Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his name. Jeev has also achieved a career-high world ranking of 28, an Indian record.

Jeev said, “I’m really excited about hosting the third edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Presented by TAKE Sports. I couldn’t have asked for better finishes over the last two years as both the previous editions ended with playoffs. The tournament has also had very strong fields and good scoring in the past. Hopefully, we’ll get to witness an even more enthralling and successful event this year.

“I would like to thank Mr. Srinivasan HR and TAKE Sports for being the driving force behind the event and the PGTI, all our players and the Chandigarh Golf Club for their support in making the event a success. We are going through tough times being in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic so I would like to request everyone to kindly follow all the safety protocols during the event in order to stay safe and healthy," he added.

PGTI CEO Uttam Mundy said, “We eagerly look forward to staging the third edition of the tournament, one of TATA Steel PGTI's marquee events. The first two editions of the tournament exceeded expectations with memorable playoff finishes. We can expect another fascinating week of golf this year with a number of India's international stars participating in the event.

“The event is our tribute to Jeev Milkha Singh for his unparalleled achievements on the international stage which brought glory to India and inspired a whole generation of Indian golfers."

