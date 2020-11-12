Golf: Karandeep wins title, Sunit Chowrasia breaks course record with a 62

Chandigarh, November 12, 2020

Karandeep Kochhar, with a three-under 69 last round, clinched victory on his home turf in the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club here Thursday.

Karandeep, the leader since round two, ended up with a tournament total of 18-under 270 to finish two shots ahead of the rest at the Rs. 30 lakh event. The winner, who took home the winning cheque worth Rs. 4,84,950, has now climbed from seventh to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit. Pune-based Udayan Mane continues to lead the merit list.

Twenty-six-year-old Sunit Chowrasia of Kolkata, nephew of SSP Chawrasia, broke the course record with a sensational 10-under 62 to secure the runner-up spot at 16-under 272.

Karandeep (66-68-67-69), the overnight leader by a massive four shots, kept his nerves on the final day to register his first win on the PGTI in four years.

He collected birdies on the first two holes with a couple of six feet conversions to get his confidence going. Karandeep then missed a couple of birdie chances before his three-putt bogey on the 10th.

A good par followed on the 12th where Kochhar two-putted from 70 feet. Standing on the 16th tee Karandeep realized that Sunit Chowrasia was tied for the lead with him at 16-under. Kochhar then stepped on the gas and picked up timely birdies on the 16th where he chipped it to five feet and on the 17th where he sank a 20-footer from the fringe.

“I’ve waited a long time for this win. I came close to winning several times in the past and had many top-10 and top-5 finishes over the past three years. So it’s a big relief to finally cross the line and that too at my home course." the winner said

“I got the perfect start and then had a nervy phase between the ninth and the 15th. However, I kept my calm and stuck to my task. On the 16th tee I found out Sunit’s score and knew I had to make a birdie thereafter. I managed to do that and the 20-feet birdie conversion on the 17th was crucial as it gave me a two-shot cushion and helped me avoid the pressure on the last hole.

Chowrasia (69-69-72-62), who was overnight 14th and nine off the lead, had a blazing start as he birdied the first three holes making two 15-footers and a good chip-putt. With two more birdies on the eighth and ninth, including another conversion from 15 feet, Sunit made the turn at five-under.

Sumit, who turned professional in 2018, had a bogey against the run of play on the 10th but came roaring back with birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th where he sank a 15-footer, made a tough chip-putt and drained a 30-footer, respectively.

He, came up with another birdie blitz on the last three holes. A couple of quality chips set up birdies for him from four feet on the 16th and 17th while he made his sixth long conversion of the day, a 15-footer, on the 18th.

He thus shattered the previous course record of 64 jointly held by Rashid Khan, Sudhir Sharma and Abhijit Singh Chadha. It was also Sunit’s best finish on the PGTI.

“I didn’t have very high expectations at the start of the day but the start was terrific and the birdies just kept coming all day. I was in great rhythm throughout. My short-game was excellent and my putter was on fire. For instance, on the 14th, I had a 30-footer where I thought I’ll make a two-putt for par but it found the hole for a birdie to my delight," Sumit said

Last week's winner Akshay Sharma (69) took third place at 14-under 274. Local challanger Yuvraj Sandhu (67) and Gurugram’s Veer Ahlawat (70) were joint fourth at 13-under 275.

Abhijit Singh Chadha (66) at 11-under 277 and Aadil Bedi (68) at nine-under 279, finished tied sixth and tied 10th, respectively, to be the other two local players in the top-10.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Udayan Mane (67) of Pune took tied 14th place at eight-under 280. Last year's winner Rashid Khan (75) of Delhi ended tied 29th at even-par 288.

