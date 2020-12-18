Golf: Harendra Gupta cards 63 to take one-shot halfway lead

Jamshedpur, December 18, 2020

Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta fired nine-under 63, his second straight bogey-free round, to make his way to the top of the leaderboard at 17-under 127 at the end of day two of the Tata Steel Tour Championship 2020 being played at the Beldih and Golmuri golf courses in Jamshedpur.

Kolkata-based Indian star SSP Chawrasia, a three-time winner in Jamshedpur, carded the best round of the tournament so far, an astonishing 11-under 61, to move into second place at 16-under 128 at the Rs. 1.5 crore PGTI event.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik, also error-free for the tournament so far, produced a 66 to be placed third at 15-under 129 at the halfway stage. Chikkarangappa, the round one leader, slipped to fourth place at 14-under 130 after a round of 68 on Friday.

Gaganjeet Bhullar, one of the star attractions this week, shot a 63 to move up to tied fifth at 12-under 132 along with Chandigarh’s Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (67) and Delhi’s Arjun Prasad (68).

The halfway cut went at two-under 142 and 53 professionals made it to the money rounds.

After one half of the field played their 18 holes at Beldih Golf Club while the other half played at Golmuri Golf Club in round one, both halves of the field switched venues in round two. In the third and fourth rounds, all players will now play their first nine holes at Golmuri and second nine holes at Beldih.

Harendra Gupta (64-63) recorded the joint best score at Golmuri in round two. Gupta, who played through pain and was limping during his first round due to a groin injury suffered on the ninth tee, was in a much better physical condition on day two.

The 36-year-old Harendra, a five-time winner on the PGTI, reaped the rewards of some accurate hitting with early birdies on the second, third and fourth, finding the edge of the green with his drive on the fourth.

However, it was the back-nine where Gupta really turned it on as he picked up an eagle on the 12th and four more birdies. One of the highlights of his round was the birdie on the 15th where he made an excellent recovery from the trees with a brilliant seven-iron second shot that landed 12 feet from the pin.

Gupta said, “Beldih is the tougher course to score on so I feel I had an advantage having started with an eight-under at Beldih in round one. In fact, I feel my injury was a blessing in disguise as it helped me focus better in round one.

SSP Chawrasia (67-61) who was tied 13th and five off the lead on day one, came up with two eagles, nine birdies and two bogeys on Friday. He found 12 out of 14 fairways, made 17 greens in regulation and had a total of 25 putts.

He began the day with a terrific seven-iron tee shot on the par-3 first hole which almost resulted in a hole-in-one. Thereafter he went on to make five conversions from a range of 10 to 20 feet. His two eagles came on the third and 12th, one was a six-feet conversion and the other a 15-footer.

Chawrasia said, “It’s the lowest number I’ve ever shot. After being three-under on the first three holes I knew I was looking at a really low number but I could’ve never imagined a score of 11-under. On day one the putts didn’t roll in for me but today everything seemed to find the hole. My driving, approach shots and chipping was also near-perfect. It was one of those days when everything just worked out wonderfully.

Among the other prominent names, Jyoti Randhawa (65), Rahil Gangjee (64), PGTI Order of Merit leader Karandeep Kochhar (68) and Akshay Sharma (63) were all tied eighth at 11-under-133, Anirban Lahiri (69) was a further shot back in 12th, Rashid Khan (64) was tied 14th at eight-under-136 while Shiv Kapur (69) was tied 19th at seven-under-137.

The 2019 champion Udayan Mane missed the cut having totaled even-par 144 over the first two days.

