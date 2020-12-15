Golf: Amandeep starts favourite, looking to claim Hero Order of Merit

Gurugram, December 15, 2020

In-form Amandeep Drall starts favourite when the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Wednesday.

Drall leads the Hero Order of Merit and she will look to close the year 2020 with a victory. The Kapurthala professional, who won from start to finish at the DLF Golf and Country Club last week , has been very consistent and seems a strong favourite for the Rs. 10 lakh event. She has clubbed with Shagun Narain and Seher Atwal for the first round.

Pranavi Urs, the only player other than Drall to have won twice in 2020, is grouped with Gursimar Badwal and Hitaashee Bakshi. Urs won back to back before the pandemic, first as an amateur and then as a pro on her first start in paid ranks.

Another strong contender is Vani Kapoor, who will want to close the year on a high as she plays with amateur Avani.

Drall starts the event with winnings of Rs. 7,04,400 while Kapoor has a chance to overtake her with a win. Kapoor has won Rs. 6,35,900. Both have played seven events each this season.

Tvesa Malik, who has had the best international season from amongst the Women’s Golf Association of India members, will seek her first title of the year, though this will only be her third start of 2020 on the Hero WPG Tour.

Malik plays her first round with Jahanvi Bakshi and Afshan Fatima.

Diksha Dagar and Ridhima Dilawari find themselves together in the last group of the first day with Anisha Agarwalla as the third player.

