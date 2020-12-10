Golf: Amandeep Drall takes five-shot lead in 8th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gurugram, December 10, 2020

Amandeep Drall carded two-under 70 for the second straight day today to increase her lead to five shots at the end of the penultimate round of the eighth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf & Country Club.

Five shots behind Drall is Pranavi Urs, the only multiple winner this year, and Seher Atwal (74-71) who are both tied second while Hitaashee Bakshi, looking for a maiden pro title, is fourth with rounds of 74-74.

Ridhima Dilawari finally found some rhythm and shot even par 72 to be 5-over 149 and was tied-fifth with Tvesa Malik (71-78) and amateurs Kriti Chowhan (76-73) and Avani Prashanth (71-78).

Jahanvi Bakshi (72-79) was ninth as Vani Kapoor (79-73) completed the Top-10. Last week’s winner, amateur Sneha Singh (78-78) was 14th. Diksha Dagar struggled once again and shot 83 and at 162, she was 19th.

Drall had a flawless run on the front nine with two birdies and no bogeys and she went to 3-under with another birdie on Par-4 11th. Dropped shots on 14th and 17th with a birdie in between on 15th saw her finish the day with 70.

The 28-year-old Drall, one of the most consistent players on the domestic circuit, has won at least once each year since turning pro in 2015. She took the winner’s cheque despite being second in the last leg - amateur Sneha Singh was the winner - and seems to be keen to rectify that and finish on top of the leaderboard.

The Panchkula golfer is looking for her second title this season, having already won the fourth leg in February.

Urs opened with a birdie, but then lapsed into errors with a bogey on second, a double bogey on Par-3 fifth and a bogey on Par-4 sixth. She turned her fortunes on the back nine with five birdies against two bogeys, including one on the Par-5 18th. She had birdies on 10th and then three in a row from 13th to 15th with yet another on Par-4 17th.

Seher Atwal had four birdies against five bogeys, while Tvesa had an off day with seven bogeys and just one birdie in a card of 78. Ridhima Dilawari carded five each of birdies and bogeys in her 72.

On the final day, Atwal and Urs will look for a fast start and hope to challenge Drall.

