Golf: Amandeep Drall sole second-round leader with slender lead in 9th leg of Hero WPG Tour

Gurugram, December 17, 2020

Amandeep Drall carded an even par 72 second round to emerge the sole leader with a slender lead in the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Thursday.

Amandeep (71,72) is now one-under 143 and one shot clear of Hitaashee Bakshi, who was the only player with an under par round at 71, while as many as eight players shot even par 72.

Seasoned Diksha Dagar (72), Ridhima Dilawari (72) and Vani Kapoor (75) were bunched with amateurs Hunar Mittal (74-72) and Avani Prashanth (74-72) at two-over 146 in Tied-third place.

Drall, who has been in excellent form since the re-start of the Hero WPGT two weeks ago, put herself in prime position for back-to-back wins and a third straight top cheque – she was the top pro despite being second in the seventh leg.

Starting with a bogey-birdie on second and third, she dropped two shots in a row at sixth and seventh. However, she picked up superbly on the back nine with three birdies in four holes from 10th to 13th. She missed out on getting a second straight score under par as she bogeyed the 17th and finished with 72.

First round joint leader Vani Kapoor had a rough day with three bogeys, two of them on last three holes in her 75 which had no birdies. However, she was only three behind the leader.

Neha Tripathi improved on her first round 75 with 72 and was eighth, while Shagun Narain (76-72) and Astha Madan (76-72) were Tied-ninth at 149.

Tvesa Malik (73-76), coming to the end of a rather hectic 2020, and Pranavi Urs (75-75) were trailing in T-11 with Afshan Fatima (77-72).

Hitaashee Bakshi had a steady 71 with one bogey on front nine and two birdies on back nine on 14th and 18th.

Diksha, struggling since her return from the Ladies European Tour, finally found some meaningful form with three birdies and three bogeys for 72.

Hunar Mittal and Avani Prashanth showed great depth among amateurs as both carded even par 72 with birdies on the closing 18th.

NNN