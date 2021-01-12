Golf: Amandeep Drall, Hitaashee Bakshi lead field in 1st leg of Hero WPGT 2021

Bengaluru, January 12, 2021

Seasoned Amandeep Drall and teenager Hitaashee Bakshi will lead a 35-player field in the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2021 to be held at Golfshire course here from Wednesday.

Amandeep led the Hero Order of Merit at the end of the ninth leg, which was the final event of the year 2020 in the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour while Hitaashee ended 2020 with a breakthrough win in only her second tournament as a professional.

Hitaashee will seek to repeat that success and get 2021 off to a winning start as the Hero WPGT becomes the first pro Tour to see action in the South Asian region.

The 16-year-old Hitaashee is paired with two relatively new names, amateur Vidhatri Urs and Neeharika Thangamma.

Though Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar have chosen to delay their start in the new season, the field includes Amandeep Drall, who has more than 15 wins on the domestic tour. Also in the field are Ridhima Dilawari, five-time winner in 2019, Vani Kapoor, a proven star on the Indian circuit and Pranavi Urs, who won both as an amateur and a pro last year.

Ridhima, who won five times in 2019, but only once last year , will seek to regain the form she showed two years ago.

Last season saw just nine events, six before the pandemic halted all golfing action in March and three when golf re-started after almost nine months in December.

The 2020 and 2021 events have been merged into a single season with a single winner to be declared for the Order of Merit at the end of 2021.

