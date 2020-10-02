Garg's half-century takes SRH to 164/5 against CSK

Dubai, October 2, 2020

Priyam Garg (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (38) bailed out a faultering SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) innings with a 77-run stand for the fifth wicket to take them to 164/5 wickets in 20 overs against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here.

CSK got off to a good start with Deepak Chahar castling Jonny Bairstow in the first over. Then, Manish Pandey fell in the eighth over to Shardul Thakur after a 46-run stand with captain David Warner, after which Kane Williamson walked out to bat.

Warner then fell thanks to a brilliant effort from Faf du Plessis at the boundary and Williamson was run out off the very next ball.

Garg and Abhishek, however, managed to steady the ship for SRH. They were helped by some surprisingly sloppy work from CSK in the field with both Ravindra Jadeja and Thakur failing to hold on to easy chances off the two batsmen.

Abhishek eventually departed after being caught behind off Chahar, but Garg soldiered on. Thakur managed to keep the last over down to seven runs and CSK were left with a target of 165 to chase.

Brief scores: SRH 164/5 wkts in 20 overs (Priyam Garg 51 not out, Abhishek Sharma 31; Deepak Chahar 2/31)

IANS