Ganguly hospitalised again, vital parameters stable

Kolkata, January 27, 2021

Former India captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Tuesday night. His condition is stable now, doctors said.

"Sourav Ganguly, 48, has come for a checkup of his cardiac condition. There is no change in his parameteres since his last hospitalisation and his vital parameters are stable," read a statement from the Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata.

According to sources at the Apollo Hospital, Ganguly has undergone an eco-cardio gram test after he was taken to the hospital. He will undergo angiogram on Thursday, doctors said.

Ganguly reported chest pain on Tuesday night and as he continued to feel unwell even on Wednesday morning, his family members decided to shift him to the hospital. He walked into the hospital through a green corridor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya have enquired about Ganguly's health.

The former India skipper had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

He was admitted to Woodlands under the supervision of Saroj Mondal, head of the cardiology department at the state-run SSKM Hospital, Aftab Khan and Saptarshi Basu, sources said.

IANS