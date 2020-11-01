Gaikwad leads CSK to 9-wicket win, KXIP's campaign ends

Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2020

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday scored a third consecutive half-century to help Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finish their 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on a high and end Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Gaikwad ended the innings unbeaten on 62 off 49 balls, following up on scores of 65 not out and 72 in the last two matches, and helped CSK chase down a target of 154 with nine wickets and nearly two overs to spare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Gaikwad, 23, thus ends the season on 204 runs in just six matches with an average of 51 and strike rate of 120.71.

Gaikwad first put up an 82-run opening stand with Faf du Plessis, who fell on 48 to Chris Jordan. Ambati Rayudu then stuck with Gaikwad and the pair put up 72 for the second wicket to take them to the victory.