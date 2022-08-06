Tickets for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 launched

New Delhi, August 6, 2022

Ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 were officially launched at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Friday.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, FIFA Legend Lindsay Tarpley, Indian national team captains Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi, Indian football legends and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Odisha Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Tusharkanti Behera.

Recognizing exemplary work done by women in society, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) invited six inspirational women who have displayed leadership qualities to uplift their communities as the first ticket holders of India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition, which will kick off on October 11.

With general sales now open on a first-come, first serve basis, the tickets for the highly-anticipated FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 are priced at INR 100 and INR 200. Further, early bird customers can avail attractive discounts up to 30% in the first phase of ticket sales.

Further, accessibility tickets are available at all three stadiums (Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai) in two categories: fans who depend on a wheelchair and fans who are not dependent on a wheelchair but require seating with minimal step access.

Accessibility tickets can be requested over the phone +91-86570 19359 or via email (contact@india2022wwc.com) on a first-come, first-served basis and require proof of eligibility.

Inaugurating the sale of tickets at thr event which was also attended by 200 kids from various NGOs, Thakur said, “In the last event of the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, when it was held in India, it was a great success. We have to ensure, and today is the official ticketing ceremony that not only the boys, but the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup will be a bigger success than the previous one. We are going to ensure that. It’s a very apt slogan you have picked – Kick off the Dream! That is the right platform to kick off the dream and I am sure they will do well. As Sunil Chhetri rightly said earlier that not only men but the girls should be given an equal opportunity.“