Subroto Cup (U-17): NCC and Jharkhand Schools record wins

New Delhi, October 3, 2022

National Cadet Corps (NCC) and 10+2 Zila School, Chaibasa, West Singhum, Jharkhand recorded wins on the opening day of the 61st Subroto Cup Junior Boys (Under 17) international football tournament at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Sunday.

NCC beat The Air Force School 4-0 in the first match. Animesh Roy scored a brace while Snehasish Mallick and Ankam Chanda finished the scoring for the winners.

In the second match of the day, 10+2 Zila School beat Mamta Modern Senior Secondary School, Vikaspuri, Delhi 3-1. Jamdar Kalundia, Dharon Hembron and Dogar Purty scored for the school from Jharkhand while Karthik scored the consolation for the Delhi school.

The tournament will see 16 matches played on Monday at Ambedkar Stadium, Tejas Football Ground and Subroto Park Football Ground.

