Subroto Cup, U-17: Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka schools record big wins

New Delhi, October 4, 2022

Zila School Chaibasa West Singhum, Jharkhand; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh; and St. Xavier's High School, Belgaum, Karnataka chalked out big wins in the 61st Subroto Cup Junior Boys (Under 17) being played here at different venues.

Jharkhand beat The Air Force School, Delhi 15 - 0 while Chandigarh beat Pathways School Noida 22 - 0 and Karnataka beat Gyanmata High School Khanwel, Silvassa, Daman & Diu 16 - 0, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Port Trust, Cochin Kerala beat Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Haryana 13 - 1 in the high scoring matches of the day.

In other major matches 31 Bengal BN, National Cadet Corps beat Shaheen School & Colleges, Bangladesh 2 - 1, MIC EMHSSS Athaniklal, Malappuram, Kerala beat Govt. HSS, Mabo, Arunachal Pradesh 7 - 1, Government Houlawang HS, Lungeli, Mizoram beat St. Paul's School, Rourkela, Odisha 6 - 0.

Sixteen matches will be played today at different venues.

