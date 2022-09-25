Subroto Cup U-17 Girls: Manipur and Jharkhand to fight for the title

New Delhi, September 25, 2022

St. Patrick’s High School, Gumla, Jharkhand and Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal Manipur chalked out contrasting victories on Sunday over their rivals to set up a title clash in the Girls Under-17 category of the 61st Subroto Cup football tournament at Ambedkar Stadium.

The final will be played on Wednesday.

In the first semi-final, St. Patrick’s edged out GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani, Haryana by a solitary goal. Elizared Lakra scored in the 5th minute to give the Jharkhand school the lead which they maintained until the final whistle.

In the second semi-final, Wangoi Higher Secondary School overwhelmed R.K.S Girls High School Majwra, Siwan, Bihar 3-1. Hoinethat (17th minute), L. Menaka (21st minute), T. Thotbisana (49th minute) scored for the winners while Priya scored the consolation goal for the school from Bihar in the 32nd minute.

Earlier in the tournament, the Under-14 Boys finals also saw schools from Manipur and Jharkhand fighting for the title in which Heirok HSS from Manipur had won.

