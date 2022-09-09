Subroto Cup: Kerala plunder 23 goals, Uttar Pradesh and Assam Schools to fight it out in the decider

New Delhi, September 9, 2022

NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala, celebrated Onam in style, thrashing St. Francis Xavier High School, Daman & Diu 23-0 to register their second win of the 61st Subroto Cup International Football tournament here on Thursday.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Lucknow, Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam and Government Chawngfianga Middle School, Mizoram, also recorded their second wins in their respective pools to inch closer towards a place in the quarter finals, on match day three of the Under-14 group stage games being played here across four different locations.

Jijin PP scored six goals for the Kerala team while Mohammed Jishan and Aman Mohammed scored five each. Jaizal P also scored a hat-trick while Abhinay P S and Wasim Mustafa scored a brace of goals each to complete a dominant performance in the Pool H clash.

In the other match of the pool Sainik School, Imphal, beat Pathways School, Noida 8 – 0.

Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh beat Kamala Devi Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh 2 – 1 to register their second win on the trot while Mingmang Nalbari High School, Assam beat Kendriya Vidyalaya, Imphal, by a solitary goal, thereby also making it two wins out of two in Pool E.

That makes their clash tomorrow the decider for the pool topper’s position.

Government Chawngfianga Middle School, Mizoram beat Zinc Football Academy, Rajasthan, 2 – 1, to also register their second win of the tournament in a Pool B match. In Pool A, National Cadet Corps (NCC) beat Sankar International School, Fathehabad 2- 0 and Govt. Model High School, Sector 36, Chandigarh, beat Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, 1 – 0 to notch up their first wins in the tournament.

There are a total of eight pools and the top team from each will qualify for the quarter-finals.

NNN