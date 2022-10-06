Subroto Cup: Kerala, Chandigarh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya schools continue winning run

New Delhi, October 6, 2022

MIC EMHSS Athanikkal, Malappuram, Kerala; Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37B, Chandigarh; CT Higher Secondary School, Mayang, Imphal, Manipur; Govt. Haulawng High School, Lungei, Mizoram; Pilgrim Higher Secondary School, Dimapur, Nagaland and St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong, Meghalaya continued their winning run in the group stage matches of the 61st Subroto Cup Juniour Boys (U 17) International Football Tournament played here at different venues in the city.

Kerala beat Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun 5 – 0 while Chandigarh beat Gurukul, Kurukshetra, Haryana 8 – 0. Manipur beat St. Xaviers HS, Karnataka 5 – 1; Mizoram beat Gangadharpur Vidyamandir, Howrah, Bengal 3 – 0 and Nagaland beat Bampother Bengenabori, Assam 2 – 0. HSS, Shillong beat DCT Vasantrao Dempo HSS, Santa Cruz, Goa 6 – 1.

In the high scoring matches of the day Kendriya Vidyalaya, Port Trust, Cochin, Kerala beat Pathways School, Noida 22 – 0 and Amenity Public School, Rudrapur, Uttrakhand beat Gyanmata High School, Silvassa 13 – 0.

The quarter final line-ups of the tournament will be finalised today after the final group stage matches will be played.

