Subroto Cup Girls U-17: Manipur, Bihar, Jharkhand and Haryana qualify for semi-finals

New Delhi, September 24, 2022

Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal, Manipur; R. K. S Girls High School Majrwa, Siwan, Bihar; St. Patrick’s High School, Gumla, Jharkhand and GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani, Haryana qualified for the semi-finals of the Under-17 category in the 61st Subroto Cup played at the Ambedkar Stadium and Subroto Park Football Ground here on Friday.

In the first quarter-finals Wangoi Higher Secondary School, Imphal comprehensively beat Tripura Sports School, Agartala 8-0 to cruise to the semi-finals.

Kimte Langel scored a hat-trick while P H Rimmy and L Menaka scored a brace each. Tehoivisana finished the scoring for the winners.

The second quarter-finals saw R. K.S Girls High School Majrwa, Siwan, comfortably beating Mata Rukmani Kanya Ashram, Dinrapal, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh 10-1 to reach the semi-finals.

Shruti Kumari scored 6 goals while Niki Kumari scored a hat trick and Shibu Kumari completed the scoring for the winners. Rashmi Kashyap scored the consolation goal for the losers.

In the third quarter-final, GSSS Alakhpura, Bhiwani beat Iewrynghep Secondary School, Mohgaon, Meghalaya 2 – 0 to book their place in the semis. Pooja (41st minute) and Parul (57th minute) scored for the winners.

In the last quarter-final, St. Patrick’s High School beat Khonang Higher Secondary School, Assam 2 – 0. Alpha Kanduna (30th minute) and Shivani Toppo (53rd minute) were the scorers.

The semi-finals are slated for September 25.

