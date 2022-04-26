Sreenidi Deccan, NEROCA share spoils after stalemate

Kalyani, April 26, 2022

In a tightly contested affair, NEROCA FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC played out an eventful 0-0 draw at the Kalyani Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sreenidi could have climbed up to third in the group but they remain in fourth place while NEROCA also remain at the foot of the championship group.

It was a tight first-half as both teams tried to hold on to the ball in an attempt to create clear-cut chances. After a disappointing loss against Rajasthan in their last game, NEROCA were the better side among the two on the night mainly due to the presence of skipper Juan Mera González.

He used his left foot to great effect multiple times during the duration of the opening 45 minutes. His crosses and through balls always found their man and his long range effort was NEROCA’s best chance to score. From almost 30 yards out, he unleashed a powerful left footed drive which had Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba scrambling, but it went just over.

Sreenidi Deccan on the other hand started brightly, pressing from the front and had a few half-chances of their own. After some neat build-up play, Lalromawia got the ball at the edge of the box. He had time to place his shot but could not get it on target. There was a late attempt from Ogana Ugochukwu Louis whose shot from a very tight angle was saved by NEROCA keeper Prateek Kumar Singh.

The second half was completely dominated by the team from Imphal. They created numerous chances with Juan Mera González at the heart of everything good that they did. The first opportunity of the second half was created by Peter Seiminthang Haokip who made a fine run and his dangerous ball inside the box failed to find a compatriot. Sergio Mendigutxia Iglesias flung himself, trying to get a touch but to no avail.

The next half chance fell to Khaidem Vicky Meitei who cut in from the right flank and unleashed a pile-driver using his left foot. It was going in but a deflection took it wide. Juan Mera González then had a free-kick attempt which had Aryan Niraj Lamba scrambling but thankfully for the Sreenidi Deccan goalie, it went narrowly wide.

Completely against the run of play, Fernando Varela’s team almost took the lead. After some neat build-up play, the ball fell to David Castañeda Muñoz whose left footed snapshot was well saved by an alert Prateek Kumar Singh.

Both teams seemed to be content with a point each and neither pushed for the winner. The team from Vizag could have lost the game right at the death. A fine turn and shot from Sergio Mendigutxia Iglesias was saved by Aryan Niraj Lamba as the game ended goalless.

After squandering a two-goal lead against Mohammedan SC in their previous fixture, a lot was expected from Sreenidi Deccan but the players lacked any real urgency and made no attempt to grab the game by the scruff of its neck.

