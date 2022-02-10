Resurgent Bengaluru look to cut gap on table-toppers Hyderabad

Bambolim, February 10, 2022

A chance to close the gap on leaders Hyderabad FC will motivate Bengaluru FC no end when the two teams clash swords in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Bengaluru are on a nine-game unbeaten run, having turned around a poor start to the season in some style to remain in third place having 23 points from 15 matches.

A win against leaders Hyderabad will see them go level on points with their southern rivals, and that should keep Marco Pezzaouli's charges on their toes.

Hyderabad failed to consolidate their lead at the top after a narrow defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan, leaving Kerala Blasters FC with a golden opportunity to reclaim pole position as they have two games in hand as compared to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Kerala are placed second with 23 points from 13 outings.

"We're looking at ourselves, because we're unbeaten in nine games. We've won our last few games, and we're in a better condition after quarantine. We got ten points from the last four games, which has been a good return," said Pezzaouli.

On Hyderabad, he added: "They lost their last game, which is an important point, because it helps us spot some weaknesses. We need to be very compact. They are a very good team in transition, fast players in the offensive areas and Ogbeche is the man in the box, so we need to avoid counters."