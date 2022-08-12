Qatar marks 100 days countdown to FIFA World Cup

Doha, August 12, 2022

With just 100 days to go for the FIFA World Cup, host Qatar has readied eight state-of-the-art stadiums to stage 64 matches from November 21 to December 18.

This is the first time the FIFA World Cup, the 22nd in its history, is being held in West Asia. The final at Lusail Stadium on Qatar National Day will be the culmination of a 12-year journey after the country won the hosting rights in 2010.

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) said, “We have come such a long way in a relatively short space of time.

“Hosting the World Cup has accelerated the development of our great country – in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. We have built incredible infrastructure, developed a world-class sports and events industry, and delivered human and social projects to benefit people in Qatar and around the world,” he added.

“From day one, we have said that hosting the World Cup is about much more than football. It is about inspiring a generation and showing young people across Qatar and the Arab world what is possible. Few of us ever dreamed that Qatar would host a tournament of this magnitude – but look at us now,” he said.

Engineer Yasir Al Jamal has also been involved in Qatar’s preparations from the start. He has played a major role in the delivery of tournament infrastructure, including the seven stadiums the country has built from scratch, plus the redevelopment of Khalifa International.

“Everyone at the SC, along with our many stakeholders, can be very proud of the projects we have worked so hard to deliver,” said Al Jamal. “It is amazing to think that at the start of this journey we simply had a vision and ideas – now we have infrastructure and venues that communities across the country are using every single day. We see the legacy of this World Cup making a difference in people’s lives long before the big kick-off.”